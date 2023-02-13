‘Bawa Must Go’ protest persists in Lagos

Bola Badmus- Lagos

Nigeria’s foremost Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), numbering over 100, again on Monday trooped out on the streets of Lagos, with their members and supporters, in continuation of their “Protest Against Politicisation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Disobedience of Court Orders and Infringement on Human Rights of Nigerians.”

Monday’s protest was the third in the series since the top activists began their call for the sack of the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Friday, insisting that EFCC’s current leadership had turned itself into a sensational media agency, churning out deliberate misinformation on almost a daily…