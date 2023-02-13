Buhari demands sustainable roadmap for incoming administration

Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the transition committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure that the achievements of the HIV programme are clearly highlighted in transition notes and a sustainability roadmap articulated for the incoming administration.

The President gave the directive on Monday during an audience with the Director–General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Gambo Aliyu, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, and the Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to…