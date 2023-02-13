Equities investors earned N62.2bn as the market closed the week bullish

By-Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba, Lagos

Profit-taking activities continued on the equities market amid buying interests in Dangote Cement which weighed on the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Lagos bourse to close higher on a low traded volume and negative market breadth.

Equities investors earned N62.21 billion as the market capitalization closed the week higher at N29.59 trillion as against the N29.53 trillion it opened the week with.

Through the week under review, market sentiment was mixed as the benchmark index rose 0.21 per cent week on week to 54,327.30 basis points, while the market cap inched northward by 0.21 per cent week on week by N62.21 billion to N29.59 trillion.

