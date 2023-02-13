Ignite moves to take over Ardova in N16.9bn deal

By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

ARDOVA Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that Ignite Investments & Commodities Limited has approached the Board of Directors of the Company with an intention to acquire the shares held by other shareholders of the Company at an offer price of N17.38 per share, valuing the deal of N16.9 billion.

The offer price of N17.38 represents a premium of 22.44 percent and 24.38 percent to the 30-day and 60-day volume weighted average share price of N14.19 and N13.97 respectively on November 30, 2022, being the last trading day prior to the Offer).

“It is intended that the Proposed Transaction will be implemented under a Scheme of…