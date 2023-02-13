Ikpeazu and Ahaiwe garner support from Imo indigenes in

Sandra Nwaokolo

Imo State indigenes residing in Abia State have announced their endorsement of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the Abia South senatorial race and Sir Okey Ahaiwe for the Abia State gubernatorial election.

This was made known during a town hall meeting with Governor Ikpeazu in Aba, where the Imo residents expressed their gratitude to him for appointing Imo indigenes to several key positions, including the commissioner, the transition committee chairman, deputy transition committee chairman, and senior special adviser.

At the meeting, a motion was moved by Barrister Frank Nnaoma from the Orlu zone and seconded by Honorable Egejuru Isidore from the Okigwe zone, adopting other…