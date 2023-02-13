Resist pressure to postpone elections, PDP Campaign Charges INEC, Nigerians

By Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians at large to continue to resist the pressure by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization to postpone the 2023 general elections.

The call is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of the PDP campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The campaign alleged that the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization is desperate for a postponement of the 2023 elections as part of its design to cause panic, create an atmosphere of political uncertainty, destabilize the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on our country, :having…