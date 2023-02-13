Reuters’ report on Nigerian military mistake of identity — ex-JTF Commander

By: Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The immediate past Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) of the Counter Insurgency Operations in the North East, Major General Christopher Musa has disclosed that Reuters’ report of human rights violations against the Nigerian military is a mistaken identity of another country, otherwise “there is a motive”.

A statement by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said, the former Theatre Commander at the headquarters of JTF also known as Operation Hadin Kai stated this in Maiduguri, Borno State when he testified before the Special Investigative Panel on the allegations of Human Rights Violations in Counter Insurgency Operations in…