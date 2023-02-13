Southwest Labour Party collapses structure into APC

Sandra Nwaokolo

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in the South West, Banji Omotoso, has announced the complete integration of the party’s structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a press conference in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Further details on this development will be provided soon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

