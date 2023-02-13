Stop issuing frivolous travel advisories,

Leon Usigbe

The federal government on Monday restated its admonition to Western governments to desist from issuing frivolous travel advisories to their citizens in Nigeria.

Recall that several of the countries led by the United States recently warned their citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria citing kidnapping threats, armed robbery, terrorism and other crimes.

The federal government retaliated with an advisory of its own, warning Nigerians in big US and European cities to be wary of robberies that may be targeted at them.

Speaking at the 25th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard media series featuring the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi…