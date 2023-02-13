Super Resurs emerges Best West African Lubricant Brand

By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

Despite the harsh macro-economic situation of Nigeria, some indigenous organisations are weathering the storm to manufacture brands and products that can compete favorably and be regarded as best in the global market.

One of such companies is Lubcon Limited whose premium brand, Super Resurs international oil has emerged West Africa’s Best Lubricant Automotive Oil 2023.

Super Resurs 20W-50 was presented this award on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos at the 12th West African Brands Excellence Awards, organised by the African Brands Congress, publishers of The Brands Digest.

The awards presentation was attended by other winners in different…