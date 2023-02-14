38,000 women, youths benefit from FG/IFAD’s $60m livelihood project

By Nurudeen Alimi

ABOUT thirty-eight thousand women and youths from the Niger Delta region have started to benefit from the $60 million livelihood project funded by the Federal Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

During an interactive session with journalists at the weekend in Port Harcourt, some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to those behind the multimillion-dollar project.

However, it was gathered that while some of the trainees, known as incubatees, have learned poultry farming, others have started making fortunes from cash crops, even as many of them have already become employers of labour. National coordinator of the project…