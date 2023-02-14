African CSOs urged to speak with one voice ahead of 2024 GFMD summit

By Christian Appolos | Abuja

The key roles of African Civil Society Organisations and diaspora networks in promoting better migration governance was a major talking point on Monday as the capacity building workshop for African CSOs on global migration processes and frameworks kicked off in Abuja.

Also, ahead of the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) coming up in 2024, African CSOs have been urged to work collectively to provide a synergised position that would be beneficial for the continent.

Representatives from the Nigerian government, International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), ECOWAS, FES in their different goodwill messages at…