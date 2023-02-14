Again, Yahaya Bello’s nephew to remain in prison

Israel Arogbonlo

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has adjourned ruling on the bail application filed by Ali Bello, nephew of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and four others in a N3 billion money laundering trial to Monday, February 20, 2023.

At the resumed proceedings on the case on Tuesday, February 14, defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, informed the court of two motions filed on February 7, 2023, seeking the withdrawal and replacement of the initial applications of January 26, 2023 on behalf of the defendants.

In the supporting affidavits, Raji prayed the court to grant the first defendant and others bail “on the most liberal terms”,…