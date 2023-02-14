Atiku in Enugu, says PDP will form next government

Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday in Enugu, insisted that he will serve as a stepping stone to the Igbo presidency, telling the people that the main opposition party will form the next government.

Addressing a rally in the Enugu State capital, he reminded them that his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, is an Igbo man, urging the people of the state to remain in the PDP as they had always done.

The former vice president noted that since the PDP will form the next government, it is important for the South East to stay in the party and maintain its relevance in the mainstream.

Atiku stated: “I want to say…