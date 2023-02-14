Don’t meddle in local politics, NYSC warns urges corps members

Taraba state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Anthony M Nzoka on Tuesday urged corps members not to meddle in local politics in their various places of primary assignments to stay safe.

Nzoka made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2023 batch A stream 1 Orientation course at Permanent Orientation Camp at Sibre, near Jalingo.

According to him, corps members were expected to be neutral as they perform election duties at the 2023 general elections.

“I want to urge you all not to meddle in the local politics but remain neutral as you perform the election duties for a better country.

“Bulk of the advocacy staff that will be used in conducting the…