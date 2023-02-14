FG achieves criteria to stop river blindness treatment in four states

By: Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja

The Federal Government has said that it has achieved the criteria to stop treatment for onchocerciasis (river blindness) in four states of Imo, Abia, Enugu, and Anambra.

Representing over 18.9 million people, these states are no longer at risk of the disease, with symptoms including severe itching, visual impairment, and skin disfiguration.

Onchocerciasis, commonly known as “river blindness”, is caused by the parasitic worm Onchocerca volvulus. It is transmitted to humans through exposure to repeated bites of infected blackflies of the genus Simulium

Through Ministry of Health, the federal government disclosed that the four states join 10 others that have…