Gombe APC crisis deepens as Goje, party chairman shun Tinubu’s campaign

Ishola Michael

The Senator representing Gombe North, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, and the state chairman of the party, Nitte Amangal, on Monday boycotted the party’s presidential campaign.

The presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was held at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe, which is part of his Constituency and a few meters away from his residence.

The APC campaign team led by the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in Gombe on Monday ahead of the 2023 general elections.

However, Danjuma Goje, a former Governor of the state under whose administration the incumbent Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, served as Commissioner of Finance…