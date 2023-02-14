It’s dangerous to marry unbeliever, Olukoya warns

Israel Arogbonlo

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has warned against marrying an unbeliever with the hope of converting the person after the wedding, describing such a motive as a “wrong move”.

Speaking on a topic titled: “The Choice Of Who To Marry” during an interactive session with singles at the church’s International Headquarters, the soft-spoken preacher said the congregants should be wary of those that are fond of misleading people into marrying the wrong partner.

His words; “You cannot change anybody, only God can change the person. Eh… you say, mummy, daddy, I know that he is an unbeliever and smokes hemp, I know he…