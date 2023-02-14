Makarios Luxury: Attempt to showcase Nigeria as destination to go —Ashimolowo 

Dayo Ayeyemi | Lagos

The landscape of Lekki-Epe corridor of Lagos State has further been redesigned and expanded with the unveiling of Makarios Luxury Place.

Sitting on 93 acres of land on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Makarios’ development is pride to be a hub of both living and entertainment to bridge the accommodation gap in the country.

The new development comes with 800 living spaces, including 10- floor Imperial Towers, 230 service plots, 192 terraced homes, 18 detached houses and glittering infrastructure such as tarred roads, walkways, water supply, central sewage systems and waste management, among others.

It also parades a commercial center comprising of a world-class…