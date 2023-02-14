Ogun to shut commercial banks rejecting old naira notes

Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday vowed to shut down any commercial bank operating in the state who failed to accept the old Naira notes.

He stated this while addressing market men and women at Itoku Kampala and Adire markets in continuation of his re-election campaign tour to Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

The warning given by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, is a sequel to complaints received from the people by the state government that commercial banks and some filling stations are rejecting the old naira notes as legal tender.

Abiodun, who frowned at the action of the banks, noted that since the new naira notes were not…