AFAN, firm partner to provide tricycles to farmers

By: Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The All Farmers Association (AFAN) and FarinCiki Nigeria have unveiled an AFAN customised tricycle designed by Sanguo Motors, Korea, which would be distributed to farmers across the country for transportation of farm produce from farm to market.

The National President of AFAN, Farouk Mudi while speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, said transportation of farm produce from the farm to market and storage facilities has been one of the major challenges of Nigeria farmers.

He said the high cost of moving farm produce invariably increases the cost of production, thereby causing high cost of farm produce in the markets.

“I am a farmer, I know the…