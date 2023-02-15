Again, Buhari, Emefiele meet over cash crunch

Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as the cash crunch in the country persists.

The meeting, the fourth in recent days, came as more Nigerians took to the streets to protest the effect of the cashless policy of the government.

It also came barely a few hours after the Supreme Court adjourned the case brought by some state governors challenging the federal government on the policy.

The meeting took place after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by the president at the presidential villa, Abuja.

