Benin residents decry waste of man-hour in banks, ATMs over scarcity of new naira notes

Residents of Benin, Edo State have decried the man-hours spent queuing in banks and with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in their bid to access both the new and old naira notes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Google defines man-hour as an hour regarded in terms of the amount of work that can be done by one person within this period.

Some of the residents, who spoke to NAN on Monday in Benin, said that they now spend between eight and 12 hours in banking halls and ATM queues at the detriment of their businesses.

They decried the poor functionality of the mobile and Internet banking services, lamenting that the cashless policy was frustrating being the major cause of the…