Delta APC apprehensive of alleged tampering with BVAS machine

By: Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has raised the alarm over alleged tampering with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine by top officials of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The allegation is contained in a petition signed by Ebata Valentine Onojeghuo Esq, the APC Delta State publicity secretary, addressed to the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, which copies were supplied to security agencies.

Addressing journalists in Warri on Wednesday, Onojeghuo Esq. said the plot on ground was to input predetermined figures into the BVAS machine that’ll be deployed to polling…