El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello in Supreme Court to monitor proceedings

By: Sunday Ejike – Abuja

Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Nasir El-Rufai and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello have arrived the Supreme Court complex to monitor proceedings in a suit by their states against the Federal Government over the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The two governors arrived the court room in company of their followers and top government functionaries.

The court is hearing the arguments of the Federal Government in the suits filed against them by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, challenging the implementation of the cashless policy introduced by the apex bank.

As of the time of filing this report, more than 100 Senior…