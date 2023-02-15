Local stock market closes flat amid buy pressure

By: Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba, Lagos

On Wednesday, equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was flat as the benchmark index hinged slightly higher with two basis points gain to close at 54,507.66 basis points.

Investors’ interest in Tier-1 banking names Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and FBN Holdings managed to drive the market’s overall performance, having appreciated by 0.20 per cent, 0.20 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose slightly to 6.35 per cent.

Investors, therefore, earned N6.18 billion as the market capitalisation close at N29.69 trillion by the end of trading activities at the local…