Obasa advises Lagosians to make good use of their PVC

Subair Mohammed

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has advised Lagosians, particularly, electorate in Agege Constituency to make good use of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in the polls.

The Speaker urged the populace to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

He described the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the only one with the competence and capacity amongst the other contenders.

Obasa gave the charge at the grand finale Celebration of Agege Day and launching of N500,000,000 Agege Education Endowment Fund on Tuesday at the Agege Stadium,…