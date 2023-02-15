Sanwo-Olu warns against rejection of old notes

Bola Badmus – Lagos

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned those rejecting the old Naira notes in the state to desist from doing so or face prosecution, saying that it was against the law of the land “to reject the old notes as doing so is contrary to the position of the Supreme Court.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the warning in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, noting that the position of the Apex court on the matter, which ruled that both new and Naira notes still be in circulation beyond the February 10, 2023 deadline placed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had not changed.

This was just as the…