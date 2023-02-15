The Osun tribunal verdict – Tribune Online

The verdict pronounced by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal chaired by the Justice Tetse Kume against Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and in favour of Mr Oyetola Adegboyega of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated so many reactions on various social media platforms.

It will be recalled that Adeleke was proclaimed winner in the last gubernatorial election held on July 16, 2022, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Nonetheless, according to the verdict by the tribunal, it shows that despite the strenuous efforts of INEC to forestall the manipulation of the gubernatorial election through the technological…