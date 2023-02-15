Tinubu will make Nigeria a better place for all — APC chieftain

The Grand Patron of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the North Central, Hajiya Mariam Salihu, has said Nigerians, irrespective of their present social status would be accorded priority in terms of social welfare by her principal, Bola Tinubu, if elected.

Hajia Salihu made the declaration in Abuja at an empowerment forum organised by a pro-Tinubu forum, the National Agenda for Greater Asiwaju (NAGA).

Hajiya Salihu who described the APC standard-bearer as a selfless leader assured that “Tinubu would make the country a better place for all”.

She said: “If you look at everybody around him, he did not only empower only those around him, his empowerment cut across the country….