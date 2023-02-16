Atiku in Jigawa, promises to revive farming, cattle rearing

•economy will bounce back with Atiku ― Emmanuel

Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday told the people of Jigawa State that if elected, he will revive farming, cattle rearing and trading, which he observed are the main occupations in the state.

Speaking during his rally in Aminu Kano Square, Dutse, the state capital, the PDP flag bearer reiterated his plan to open the nation’s land borders and as well set aside $10 billion to create youth employment.

He said his administration will ensure that no children are left out of school and ensure that strikes become a thing of the past in tertiary…