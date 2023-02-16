Bolanle: Suspect plans no-case submission,

Sandra Nwaokolo

In a Lagos High Court, Darambi Vandi, a police officer accused of fatally shooting Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day, has informed the court that he will file a no-case submission to quash the charge.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr. Adetokunbo Odutola, announced on Wednesday after the prosecution counsel, Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), closed their case.

At the resumed hearing, the court heard the testimony of Dr Williams Olatunde, a pathologist and forensic expert, who conducted the post-mortem examination on the deceased.

Olatunde narrated how the autopsy was carried out on the victim’s…