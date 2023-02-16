Buhari is the cabal, leave CBN gov, others, Nigerians tell APC govs

By: Taoheed Adegbite

Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted, following the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, extending the validity of the old N200 naira note.

The President, in a national broadcast Thursday morning, declared that only N200 naira notes remain legal tender till April 10 out of the three highest old denominations in the country.

“To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023…