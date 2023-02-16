CUPP releases CCTV footage of those behind attacks on its

Tijani Adeyemi

The Opposition Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has released video footage of the third attack on the country home of the Spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere by unknown Gunmen on the 7th of February 2023.

This third attack is coming less than a month after the second attack on 14th January where four people were killed including his uncle and property including houses and over thirty-two vehicles worth over One Billion Naira was destroyed.

The video showed the men armed with guns, machetes charms and other dangerous weapons invading the house in commando style and when they could not find Ikenga in the house resorted to terrorizing occupants of the house,…