Frankfurt airport introduces biometric passenger touch points

Beginning this year, passengers traveling through Frankfurt Airport (Fraport) in Germany, can breeze through the various steps in the journey from check-in to boarding – simply by scanning their faces at biometric touch points across the airport.

This solution, the airport authority said will be rolled out and available to all interested airlines at the airport.

The implementation which will see additional biometric touchpoints installed by spring 2023, will ensure that from enrollment at a kiosk or counter, to pre-security automated gates and self-boarding gates, passengers can use biometric technology to seamlessly pass through each stage of the journey by simply scanning their…