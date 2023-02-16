General Elections: IGP returns recovered weapons to arms agency

Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

•Reaffirms commitment to continually partner NCCSALW for achievement of Constitutional mandate

As the preparations for the general elections heat up, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday handed over a large cache of illegal arms and ammunition recovered by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) across the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The assorted weapons involved include 265 automatic rifles, 146 pump action guns, 1,909 locally fabricated pistols, 1,500 locally made single barrel guns; 98 locally made…