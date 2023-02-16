Lagos restates support for artisans/tradesmen in developmental programmes

Bola Badmus – Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday stated that his administration will continue to invest in capacity building and infrastructure development for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to leverage on.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this commitment while speaking at the 13th Edition Tradesmen & Artisan’s Day Celebration and of Graduation, held at De Blue Roof, LTV 8, Ikeja, Lagos, saying that it remained an incontrovertible “fact that no economy or society can do without the services being rendered by artisans and tradesmen because of their direct impact on peoples day to day living comfort.”

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the…