Safe Schools initiative: FG flags off national response centre at NSCDC

Clement Idoko | Abuja

THE Federal Government has flagged off the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre as part of measures to rein in the spate of attacks on school facilities.

Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, speaking at the ceremony at the headquarters of the corps in Abuja, said no nation could achieve sustainable development in the face of widespread insecurity of lives and properties.

Audi, while lamenting the atrocities committed by insurgents in the northern part of the country, revealed that about 2,295 teachers had been killed and 19,000 others displaced in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states between…