Sunday Dare urges youth participation in electoral process

Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has urged the youth in the country, to seek ways of participating in electoral processes and to have a say in the governance of Nigeria.

Dare made the appeal during the 5th Assembly of the Nigeria Youth Parliament, held at the Nigeria Army Resource Centre, in Asokoro Abuja, on Thursday.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director, Network and Social Mobilisation, Amina Dauran, said the role of the Nigerian Youth remained a critical factor in the conduct of free and fair elections in the country, adding that the youth had been denied the chance to count and be counted in the electoral…