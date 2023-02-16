We’re waiting for Supreme Court judgement, Kogi govt insists

Israel Arogbonlo

Kogi State Government has reiterated its stance on the suit it filed alongside its counterparts, Zamfara and Kaduna against the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the cashless policy.

TRIBUNE ONLINE earlier reported President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the CBN to allow only the old N200 to remain legal tender until April 10, 2023, in order to improve currency circulation in the country and ease pains experienced by Nigerians due to the challenges posed by the policy.

“I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new…