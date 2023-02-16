What you should know about FG’s aeromagnetic surveys in Edo, others

‘Suyi Ayodele – Benin

The Federal Government has begun aeromagnetic survey in selected states of the federation with a view to improving the availability of geological information and data that would enhance the diversification of the economy through mineral sector development.

To achieve that, the Federal Government has engaged a consultant (Excalibur) to carry out the survey in the new carved out areas in Ogun, Oyo, and Edo States in the South-West borders and parts of Kogi and Kwara States in the North-Central states.

The task, according to the government, would involve the use of specialised aircraft flying at very low altitude to capture magnetic anomalies in the…