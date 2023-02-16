You can become great scientists too, FUTA VC tells young girls

By Laolu Harolds

THE vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, has challenged young girls who have the flair for science to pursue their dreams despite whatever challenges they might face, saying that if she could make it, they could be successful in science too.

Professor Oladiji gave the advice at the 2023 International Day of Women and Girls in Science organised by the Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), FUTA, in conjunction with the Network of Nigerian Women in STEM (NWiSTEM), Women Dignity Initiative Inc (WDII) and Centre for Gender Issues in Science and Technology (CEGIST) on the February 9,…