APC fixes dates for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo primaries 

Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, (NWC) has fixed dates for the conduct of governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi.

In a time and schedule of activities for the conduct of governorship elections for the three states signed by the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, the primaries for Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states will hold on April 10.

Certain chieftains of the party from South-South State of Bayelsa however stormed the party national secretariat in Abuja, demanding that the party governorship candidate in the 2020 Governorship election, David Lyon be accorded the right of refusal for the APC Governorship…