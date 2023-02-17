APM adopts Atiku-Okowa ticket for presidency

Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) has adopted the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the 25th February presidential election.

This decision was reached during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where crucial national issues particularly the upcoming presidential election was discussed.

A statement issued by the National Chairman of APM, Yusuf Dantalle stated the resolution to adopt the presidential candidate of the PDP was in national interest.

“After evaluating the democratic credentials of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and…