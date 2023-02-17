CBN not attending to customers with less than N500,000 — Kogi controller

Yekini Jimoh Lokoja

The Kogi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed customers with less than N500,000 to their banks to swap them with new currencies.

A visit to the banks office along Hassan Katsina road, zone 8 in Lokoja on Friday showed that those with less than 500,000 are being turned back and advised to visit their banks.

This has drastically reduced the number of visitors to the Apex bank branch in Lokoja.

The Kogi Branch controller, Ahmed Sule told our correspondent that the bank is only attending to those with N500,000 and above while those with less amount have been directed to visit their banks to swap their money.

He however said, the swapped note would be…