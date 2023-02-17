Census: 17 years after, will Nigeria get it right this time?

In April 2023, the National Population Commission will conduct the long awaited population and housing census. By all means, the commission has been non-relenting in its clamour to deliver a fully digital exercise. ADETOLA BADEMOSI looks at the efforts so far put in place by the government to achieve this.

Nigeria is set to conduct its population and Housing Census 17 years after the last which at the period was widely contested. Ideally, census should be conducted every ten years, meaning the exercise should have been held seven years ago but for political will, funding, among other factors.

The need for a credible and non-contestable census cannot be overemphasised especially as…