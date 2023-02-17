Eagle Schnapps showers cash, gifts on ‘Ayo’ game winners at 36th Lisabi festival

It was an exciting moment for the winners of the traditional Ayo Olopon competition, one of the high points of the ongoing 36th Lisabi festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State as Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, a key festival partner, showered the winners with various sums of cash prizes and gifts on Tuesday.

Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, Nigeria’s authentic prayer drink and cultural heritage brand from the stable of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), is the sponsor of the Ayo Olopon competition, in addition to being a key festival partner.

Lisabi festival is the historic festival and cultural heritage event celebrated yearly by the Egba people of Ogun State in honour of the legendary Lisabi, a…