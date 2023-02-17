G-5 advocacy for inclusiveness beyond 2023 ― Ikpeazu

Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén – Abuja

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has said the advocacy of the G-5 governors for inclusiveness of all shades of Nigeria was far beyond the 2023 presidential election.

He said the G-5 governors are pursuing a national agenda of unity as the greatest challenge to national development was not corruption but national cohesion and respect for one another.

Ikpeazu said this while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja after the public presentation of the book “The Biochemistry of Environmental Pollution.”

He maintained that National cohesion was topmost to rebuilding Nigeria as mutual suspicion was denying the country of the right…