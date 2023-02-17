Gunmen attack INEC ad-hoc staff training centre in Nnewi 

By: Michael Ovat- Awka

Gunmen on Thursday attacked Ukpor High School, venue of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) training centre for ad-hoc staff in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source in the community said the incident which occured around 5:35pm, left the students, NYSC corps members and others participating in the training confused.

“I doubt if those people will still agree to work for INEC in that area. But we thank God that no one was killed in the process. The incident left me traumatized. We are not sure these people will allow us to work next week,” the source said.

Reacting on the incident in a statement, the State Police Public…