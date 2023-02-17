How I bought 40k with 70k — Paul Okoye

Israel Arogbonlo

Amid the cash crunch ravaging the country, Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the P-Square music group has revealed that he paid N70,000 to receive N40,000.

He made this known via his Instastories on Thursday.

According to him, he had to buy money so that he can pay for a visa fee at an embassy.

”Oooh!!! I buy money today!! Just because I have to pay for a certain visa fee in an embassy and it has to be paid in cash.

”Joke apart, I bought 40k with 70k. Aahhhh!!!!!!!! Naija breaking new records,” he wrote.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5…